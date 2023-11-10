Can we anticipate Fabian Zetterlund scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

  • Zetterlund has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
  • Zetterlund has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes two shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 17:38 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:39 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:04 Away L 3-1
10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:09 Away L 5-1
10/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 3-1

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

