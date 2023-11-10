Will Fabian Zetterlund Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 10?
Can we anticipate Fabian Zetterlund scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Zetterlund stats and insights
- Zetterlund has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- Zetterlund has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- He takes two shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Zetterlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|17:38
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
