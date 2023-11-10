Fabian Zetterlund and the San Jose Sharks will play on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Does a wager on Zetterlund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

Zetterlund has averaged 14:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Zetterlund has a goal in four games this season through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zetterlund has a point in four of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Zetterlund has an assist in two of 13 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Zetterlund has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zetterlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 3 6 Points 0 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

