The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Filip Zadina light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadina stats and insights

  • Zadina has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Zadina's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 32 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:49 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:07 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 3-1
10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 5-1
10/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:29 Home L 3-1

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

