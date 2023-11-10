The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hathaway stats and insights

Hathaway has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Hathaway has no points on the power play.

Hathaway's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:49 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:15 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 10:13 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:56 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 4-1

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

