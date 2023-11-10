The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hathaway stats and insights

  • Hathaway has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Hathaway has no points on the power play.
  • Hathaway's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:49 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:15 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 10:13 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:56 Away L 3-2
10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.