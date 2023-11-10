Will Garnet Hathaway Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 10?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hathaway stats and insights
- Hathaway has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Hathaway has no points on the power play.
- Hathaway's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hathaway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|10:49
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|10:13
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.