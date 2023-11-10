On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Givani Smith going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).
  • Smith has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 3:45 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:04 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:56 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:43 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:53 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:29 Away L 6-0
10/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:38 Home L 3-1
10/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:19 Home L 6-3
10/14/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:51 Home L 2-1 SO

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

