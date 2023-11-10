Will Givani Smith Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 10?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Givani Smith going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|3:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|6:04
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:38
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:19
|Home
|L 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:51
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
