The Buffalo Sabres, including Jeff Skinner, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Looking to wager on Skinner's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jeff Skinner vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Skinner has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 17:16 on the ice per game.

In five of 13 games this season, Skinner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Skinner has a point in eight games this year (out of 13), including multiple points three times.

Skinner has an assist in four of 13 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Skinner has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Skinner has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Skinner Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 52 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 13 Games 2 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

