Will Jesper Bratt Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 10?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Jesper Bratt going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bratt stats and insights
- Bratt has scored in five of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 28.0% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 34 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
