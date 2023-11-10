On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Jesper Bratt going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

Bratt has scored in five of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 28.0% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 34 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

