Jesper Bratt will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. Looking to bet on Bratt's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesper Bratt vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Bratt has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 12 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bratt has a point in nine of 12 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Bratt has an assist in eight of 12 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Bratt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Bratt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bratt Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 5 19 Points 3 7 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.