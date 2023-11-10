The Philadelphia Flyers, Joel Farabee included, will face the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Farabee against the Ducks, we have plenty of info to help.

Joel Farabee vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee has averaged 15:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

In six of 13 games this year, Farabee has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Farabee has recorded a point in a game nine times this season out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Farabee has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Farabee's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Farabee has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Farabee Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 13 Games 3 10 Points 3 6 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

