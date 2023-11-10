Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres play the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Peterka stats and insights

Peterka has scored in five of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Peterka averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 18:24 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:15 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:02 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:39 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:43 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:28 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 3-1 10/19/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:58 Home L 4-3

Sabres vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

