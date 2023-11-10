On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is John Marino going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will John Marino score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Marino stats and insights

Marino is yet to score through 12 games this season.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Marino has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

