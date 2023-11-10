Will John Tavares Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 10?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is John Tavares a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will John Tavares score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tavares stats and insights
- Tavares has scored in five of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- On the power play, Tavares has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tavares recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|16:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|19:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|18:37
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:25
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.