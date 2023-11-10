John Tavares Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Flames - November 10
John Tavares will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames face off on Friday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Tavares' props? Here is some information to help you.
John Tavares vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Maple Leafs vs Flames Game Info
Tavares Season Stats Insights
- Tavares has averaged 18:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).
- In five of 13 games this year, Tavares has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Tavares has a point in nine games this year (out of 13), including multiple points four times.
- Tavares has an assist in five of 13 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Tavares' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Tavares Stats vs. the Flames
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|13
|Games
|2
|14
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|1
