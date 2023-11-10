John Tavares will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames face off on Friday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Tavares' props? Here is some information to help you.

John Tavares vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Maple Leafs vs Flames Game Info

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares has averaged 18:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In five of 13 games this year, Tavares has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Tavares has a point in nine games this year (out of 13), including multiple points four times.

Tavares has an assist in five of 13 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Tavares' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 13 Games 2 14 Points 1 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

