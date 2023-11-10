Can we count on Jonas Siegenthaler scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Siegenthaler stats and insights

Siegenthaler is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Siegenthaler has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

