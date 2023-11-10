The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Huberdeau light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Huberdeau has picked up two assists on the power play.

Huberdeau averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 47 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

