Jonathan Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Scotiabank Arena. There are prop bets for Huberdeau available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Flames vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau's plus-minus this season, in 17:26 per game on the ice, is -12.

Huberdeau has a goal in two of 12 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Huberdeau has a point in five of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Huberdeau has an assist in three of 12 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Huberdeau has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Huberdeau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 12 Games 2 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

