Will Kevin Labanc Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 10?
Can we count on Kevin Labanc finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Labanc stats and insights
- Labanc is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).
- Labanc has picked up one assist on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Labanc recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:46
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Home
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
