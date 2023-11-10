On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Louie Belpedio going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Louie Belpedio score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Belpedio stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Belpedio scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • Belpedio has zero points on the power play.
  • Belpedio's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

