Will Louie Belpedio Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 10?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Louie Belpedio going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Louie Belpedio score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Belpedio stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Belpedio scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- Belpedio has zero points on the power play.
- Belpedio's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
