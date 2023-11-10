Will Luke Hughes Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 10?
Will Luke Hughes score a goal when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
- Hughes averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
