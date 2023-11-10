Will Luke Hughes score a goal when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Hughes averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.