The New Jersey Devils, including Luke Hughes, take the ice Friday versus the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Hughes in the Devils-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Luke Hughes vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Hughes has averaged 19:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In one of 12 games this season, Hughes has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Hughes has registered a point in a game five times this year over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Hughes has an assist in four of 12 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 2 7 Points 3 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

