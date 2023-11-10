Should you bet on Luke Kunin to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kunin stats and insights

Kunin has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (four shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:53 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:42 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 3-1 10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:54 Away L 5-1 10/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.