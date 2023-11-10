Luke Kunin and the San Jose Sharks will play on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Thinking about a wager on Kunin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Luke Kunin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +180)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Kunin Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Kunin has averaged 15:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

In one of 13 games this season, Kunin has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Kunin has registered a point twice this year in 13 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Kunin has had an assist in one of 13 games this year.

The implied probability is 35.7% that Kunin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Kunin has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kunin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 3 2 Points 1 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

