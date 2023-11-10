The injury report for the Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-2) heading into their matchup with the Calgary Flames (4-7-1) currently features five players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body Matt Murray G Out Hip Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back Jake McCabe D Questionable Groin

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Maple Leafs Season Insights

The Maple Leafs' 44 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

It has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -3.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames' 32 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

Calgary concedes 3.5 goals per game (42 total), which ranks 22nd in the league.

They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -10.

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-160) Flames (+135) 6.5

