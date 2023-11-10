Maple Leafs vs. Flames Injury Report Today - November 10
The injury report for the Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-2) heading into their matchup with the Calgary Flames (4-7-1) currently features five players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10.
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|Jake McCabe
|D
|Questionable
|Groin
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Maple Leafs vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- The Maple Leafs' 44 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- It has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -3.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames' 32 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 24th in the league.
- Calgary concedes 3.5 goals per game (42 total), which ranks 22nd in the league.
- They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -10.
Maple Leafs vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-160)
|Flames (+135)
|6.5
