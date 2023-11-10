Coming off a loss last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Calgary Flames (who won their most recent game) on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Maple Leafs vs Flames Additional Info

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 47 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 44 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Auston Matthews 13 13 6 19 6 13 49.1% William Nylander 13 7 11 18 7 10 0% Mitchell Marner 13 5 12 17 13 10 0% John Tavares 13 5 9 14 7 10 62.6% Morgan Rielly 13 2 8 10 13 7 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames allow 3.5 goals per game (42 in total), 18th in the league.

The Flames' 32 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.

Flames Key Players