How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Calgary Flames (who won their most recent game) on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to watch the Maple Leafs look to take down the the Flames on ESPN+.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Maple Leafs vs Flames Additional Info
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 47 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Maple Leafs' 44 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals over that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Auston Matthews
|13
|13
|6
|19
|6
|13
|49.1%
|William Nylander
|13
|7
|11
|18
|7
|10
|0%
|Mitchell Marner
|13
|5
|12
|17
|13
|10
|0%
|John Tavares
|13
|5
|9
|14
|7
|10
|62.6%
|Morgan Rielly
|13
|2
|8
|10
|13
|7
|-
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames allow 3.5 goals per game (42 in total), 18th in the league.
- The Flames' 32 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|12
|2
|6
|8
|6
|8
|55.6%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|11
|4
|3
|7
|3
|1
|-
|Nazem Kadri
|12
|2
|5
|7
|12
|10
|54.4%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|12
|2
|4
|6
|6
|4
|100%
|Noah Hanifin
|12
|2
|4
|6
|9
|5
|-
