The Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-2) are favorites when they host the Calgary Flames (4-7-1) on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Maple Leafs are -160 on the moneyline to win, while the Flames have +135 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals seven of 12 times.

The Maple Leafs are 5-6 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Flames have one wins in the four games in which they've been an underdog.

Toronto is 3-3 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Calgary has had moneyline odds of +135 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 3-6-1 6.6 3.10 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.10 3.20 8 24.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 3-7 5-4-1 6.2 2.50 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.50 3.10 5 13.9% Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.