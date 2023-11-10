Maple Leafs vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 10
The Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-2) and Calgary Flames (4-7-1) play at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Maple Leafs fell to the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in their last game, while the Flames are coming off a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators.
The Maple Leafs are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, totaling 31 goals while conceding 32 in that period. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored eight goals (24.2%).
Maple Leafs vs. Flames Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Maple Leafs 4, Flames 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-155)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Flames Additional Info
Maple Leafs Splits and Trends
- The Maple Leafs have a 6-5-2 record overall, with a 3-2-5 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- Toronto has five points (2-0-1) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Maple Leafs scored only one goal, they lost every time.
- Toronto finished 0-0-2 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).
- The Maple Leafs have scored more than two goals eight times, and are 6-2-0 in those games (to register 12 points).
- In the six games when Toronto has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 1-4-1 to register three points.
- In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Toronto is 4-4-1 (nine points).
- The Maple Leafs' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Maple Leafs finished 2-1-1 in those matchups (five points).
Flames Splits and Trends
- The Flames have posted a record of -1-1 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 4-7-1.
- Calgary has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.
- This season the Flames registered only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Calgary has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Flames have scored at least three goals in five games, earning eight points from those contests.
- Calgary has scored a lone power-play goal in five games this season and has recorded five points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Calgary has posted a record of 3-5-1 (seven points).
- The Flames have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|10th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|2.67
|24th
|28th
|3.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|25th
|9th
|32.7
|Shots
|33
|7th
|18th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|27.7
|5th
|5th
|27.91%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|23rd
|27th
|71.43%
|Penalty Kill %
|90%
|3rd
Maple Leafs vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
