The Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-2) and Calgary Flames (4-7-1) play at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Maple Leafs fell to the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in their last game, while the Flames are coming off a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

The Maple Leafs are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, totaling 31 goals while conceding 32 in that period. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored eight goals (24.2%).

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Friday's game.

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Maple Leafs 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-155)

Maple Leafs (-155) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Flames Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs have a 6-5-2 record overall, with a 3-2-5 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Toronto has five points (2-0-1) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Maple Leafs scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Toronto finished 0-0-2 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Maple Leafs have scored more than two goals eight times, and are 6-2-0 in those games (to register 12 points).

In the six games when Toronto has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 1-4-1 to register three points.

In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Toronto is 4-4-1 (nine points).

The Maple Leafs' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Maple Leafs finished 2-1-1 in those matchups (five points).

Flames Splits and Trends

The Flames have posted a record of -1-1 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 4-7-1.

Calgary has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.

This season the Flames registered only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Calgary has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Flames have scored at least three goals in five games, earning eight points from those contests.

Calgary has scored a lone power-play goal in five games this season and has recorded five points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Calgary has posted a record of 3-5-1 (seven points).

The Flames have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 10th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.67 24th 28th 3.62 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 9th 32.7 Shots 33 7th 18th 31 Shots Allowed 27.7 5th 5th 27.91% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 27th 71.43% Penalty Kill % 90% 3rd

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

