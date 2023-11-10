William Nylander and Andrew Mangiapane will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Maple Leafs (-160)

Maple Leafs (-160) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's top contributors (19 points), via registered 13 goals and six assists.

Nylander is another important player for Toronto, with 18 points (1.4 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.

Mitchell Marner's total of 17 points is via five goals and 12 assists.

Ilya Samsonov (2-1-2) has a goals against average of 4.1 on the season. His .855% save percentage ranks 63rd in the NHL.

Flames Players to Watch

Elias Lindholm is a top offensive contributor for his squad with eight points (0.7 per game), as he has totaled two goals and six assists in 12 games (playing 21:18 per game).

Mangiapane has made a big impact for Calgary this season with seven points (four goals and three assists).

This season, Calgary's Nazem Kadri has seven points, courtesy of two goals (third on team) and five assists (second).

In the crease, Daniel Vladar has a record of 2-1-0 in three games this season, conceding 12 goals (four goals against average) with 65 saves and an .844 save percentage, 64th in the league.

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 11th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.67 24th 28th 3.62 Goals Allowed 3.5 26th 9th 32.7 Shots 33 6th 16th 31 Shots Allowed 27.7 4th 5th 27.91% Power Play % 16.67% 22nd 25th 71.43% Penalty Kill % 90% 3rd

