The Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-2), coming off a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators, host the Calgary Flames (4-7-1) at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Flames took down the Nashville Predators 4-2 in their most recent game.

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-155) Flames (+125) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs are 5-6 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Toronto has a 4-4 record (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Maple Leafs a 60.8% chance to win.

Toronto's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals six times.

Flames Betting Insights

This season the Flames have won one of the four games in which they've been an underdog.

Calgary has played as an underdog of +125 or more one time this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Flames.

Calgary has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in seven of 12 games this season.

Maple Leafs vs Flames Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 44 (9th) Goals 32 (26th) 47 (27th) Goals Allowed 42 (18th) 12 (8th) Power Play Goals 7 (19th) 12 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (2nd)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

Toronto has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-4-2 overall.

Toronto hit the over in three of its past 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Maple Leafs' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs' goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.

The Maple Leafs offense's 44 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.

The Maple Leafs are ranked 27th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 47 total goals (3.6 per game).

Their goal differential (-3) ranks them 19th in the NHL.

Flames Advanced Stats

The Flames have scored 32 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 26th in the NHL.

The Flames have conceded 42 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 18th.

Their -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

