Top Player Prop Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Flames on November 10, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Auston Matthews, Elias Lindholm and others when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Maple Leafs vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (19 total points), having registered 13 goals and six assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 4
|3
|0
|3
|6
|at Bruins
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
William Nylander has seven goals and 11 assists to total 18 points (1.4 per game).
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Bruins
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|5
Mitchell Marner Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Mitchell Marner's season total of 17 points has come from five goals and 12 assists.
Marner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 6
|1
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|at Bruins
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Lindholm is an offensive leader for Calgary with eight points (0.7 per game), with two goals and six assists in 12 games (playing 21:18 per game).
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kraken
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Oilers
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew Mangiapane Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Andrew Mangiapane is one of the impact players on offense for Calgary with seven total points (0.6 per game), with four goals and three assists in 11 games.
Mangiapane Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kraken
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
