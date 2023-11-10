Bookmakers have set player props for Auston Matthews, Elias Lindholm and others when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (19 total points), having registered 13 goals and six assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Nov. 8 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 6 2 1 3 6 vs. Sabres Nov. 4 3 0 3 6 at Bruins Nov. 2 1 1 2 5 vs. Kings Oct. 31 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

William Nylander has seven goals and 11 assists to total 18 points (1.4 per game).

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Nov. 8 1 1 2 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 at Bruins Nov. 2 0 1 1 7 vs. Kings Oct. 31 0 1 1 5

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Mitchell Marner's season total of 17 points has come from five goals and 12 assists.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Nov. 8 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 6 1 3 4 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 4 1 3 4 1 at Bruins Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Oct. 31 0 1 1 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Lindholm is an offensive leader for Calgary with eight points (0.7 per game), with two goals and six assists in 12 games (playing 21:18 per game).

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Kraken Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Nov. 1 0 2 2 4 at Oilers Oct. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 26 0 0 0 0

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Andrew Mangiapane Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Andrew Mangiapane is one of the impact players on offense for Calgary with seven total points (0.6 per game), with four goals and three assists in 11 games.

Mangiapane Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 7 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Nov. 1 1 0 1 3 at Oilers Oct. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Oct. 26 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.