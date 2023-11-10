Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 10?
Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Vlasic stats and insights
- Vlasic is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Vlasic has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Vlasic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/14/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|3:15
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|10/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.