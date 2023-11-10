On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Mario Ferraro going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

Ferraro is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Ferraro has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:19 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:59 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:02 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:17 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-1 10/21/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:33 Away L 5-1 10/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 3-1

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

