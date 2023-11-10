Will Mark Giordano Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 10?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Mark Giordano going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mark Giordano score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Giordano stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Giordano scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- Giordano has zero points on the power play.
- Giordano's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Giordano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:19
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:36
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|20:29
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 3-1
Maple Leafs vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
