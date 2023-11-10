The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) battle the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Broncs allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Marquette went 23-4 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
  • Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles put up were 11.7 more points than the Broncs gave up (67.6).
  • When Marquette put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last season, ceding 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.
  • Marquette averaged 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

