The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) battle the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Broncs allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Marquette went 23-4 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.

Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles put up were 11.7 more points than the Broncs gave up (67.6).

When Marquette put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).

Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last season, ceding 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.

Marquette averaged 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

