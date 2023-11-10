Friday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) and Rider Broncs (1-0) matching up at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 82-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Marquette, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Rider 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.1)

Marquette (-21.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Marquette Performance Insights

Last season, Marquette was 23rd-best in the nation on offense (79.3 points scored per game) and ranked 184th on defense (70.3 points conceded).

On the boards, the Golden Eagles were 333rd in the country in rebounds (28.4 per game) last season. They were 281st in rebounds conceded (32.6 per game).

At 17.3 assists per game, Marquette was sixth-best in college basketball last season.

The Golden Eagles were 39th in the country in 3-pointers made (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%) last year.

Marquette gave up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 218th and 247th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season, the Golden Eagles took 42% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 58% from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of the Golden Eagles' buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

