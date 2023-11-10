Friday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) against the Rider Broncs (1-0) at Fiserv Forum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-61 in favor of Marquette, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

According to our computer prediction, Rider is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 25.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 152 total.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -25.5

Marquette -25.5 Point Total: 152

152 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -10000, Rider +2400

Marquette vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Rider 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Rider

Pick ATS: Rider (+25.5)



Rider (+25.5) Pick OU: Under (152)



Marquette Performance Insights

Last year, Marquette was 23rd-best in the country offensively (79.3 points scored per game) and ranked 184th on defense (70.3 points conceded).

The Golden Eagles were 333rd in college basketball in rebounds per game (28.4) and 281st in rebounds conceded (32.6) last year.

Marquette was sixth-best in the nation in assists (17.3 per game) last year.

Last year, the Golden Eagles were 39th in the country in 3-point makes (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Last season, Marquette was 218th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and 247th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Marquette attempted 42% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 30.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 58% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

