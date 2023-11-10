Marquette vs. Rider November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Rider Broncs (1-0) will face the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Rider Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marquette Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Rider Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwight Murray Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mervin James: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen Powell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Marquette vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|Rider AVG
|Rider Rank
|23rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|70.2
|209th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|333rd
|28.4
|Rebounds
|32.7
|114th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|39th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|5
|349th
|6th
|17.3
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
