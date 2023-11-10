The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) are heavy, 25.5-point favorites against the Rider Broncs (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under set at 152 points.

Marquette vs. Rider Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -25.5 152

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs Rider Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles' record against the spread last year was 22-14-0.

Marquette played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

The Golden Eagles have a 99.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Rider covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

The Broncs were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1800 moneyline set for this game.

Rider has an implied victory probability of 5.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 152 2022-23 % of Games Over 152 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 17 47.2% 79.3 149.5 70.3 137.9 149.3 Rider 4 13.8% 70.2 149.5 67.6 137.9 136.1

Additional Marquette vs Rider Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Eagles averaged 79.3 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs gave up.

Marquette had a 19-10 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

The Broncs' 70.2 points per game last year were just 0.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up.

Rider went 8-3 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.

Marquette vs. Rider Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 22-14-0 1-1 17-19-0 Rider 14-15-0 0-0 14-15-0

Marquette vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Rider 16-1 Home Record 8-5 8-4 Away Record 7-6 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 10-3-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 12-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

