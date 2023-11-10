Will Matthew Knies Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 10?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Knies light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Knies stats and insights
- Knies has scored in two of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Knies has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Knies averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Knies recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|3
|1
|2
|15:37
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|3
|2
|1
|14:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.