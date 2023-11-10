Will Max Domi Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 10?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Max Domi going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Max Domi score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Domi stats and insights
- Domi is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Domi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|13:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:52
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|13:12
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|14:13
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.