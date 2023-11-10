For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mikael Backlund a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Backlund stats and insights

In one of 12 games so far this season, Backlund has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Backlund has no points on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 47 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.