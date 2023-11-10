The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund among them, face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Does a bet on Backlund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikael Backlund vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Flames vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Backlund Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Backlund has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 18:51 on the ice per game.

Backlund has a goal in one of 12 games played this season, and had multiple goals in that game.

Backlund has registered a point in a game four times this year out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 12 games this year, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Backlund has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Backlund has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Backlund Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 47 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 12 Games 2 5 Points 1 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

