Mikael Backlund Game Preview: Flames vs. Maple Leafs - November 10
The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund among them, face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Does a bet on Backlund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Mikael Backlund vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Flames vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Backlund Season Stats Insights
- In 12 games this season, Backlund has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 18:51 on the ice per game.
- Backlund has a goal in one of 12 games played this season, and had multiple goals in that game.
- Backlund has registered a point in a game four times this year out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- In three of 12 games this year, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Backlund has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Backlund has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Backlund Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 47 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|12
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|1
