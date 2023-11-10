Mikael Granlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Friday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Granlund's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mikael Granlund vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Granlund has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 19:16 on the ice per game.

Granlund has yet to score a goal this year through six games played.

Granlund has registered a point in one of six games playedthis season.

In one of six games this season, Granlund has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Granlund has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Granlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 6 Games 3 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

