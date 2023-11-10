Mitchell Marner Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Flames - November 10
Mitchell Marner will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames face off on Friday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Marner intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Mitchell Marner vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)
Marner Season Stats Insights
- Marner's plus-minus this season, in 21:33 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Marner has a goal in five of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Marner has a point in 10 of 13 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- Marner has an assist in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Marner's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Marner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 63.6%.
Marner Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|13
|Games
|2
|17
|Points
|3
|5
|Goals
|2
|12
|Assists
|1
