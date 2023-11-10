Mitchell Marner will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames face off on Friday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Marner intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mitchell Marner vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Maple Leafs vs Flames Game Info

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner's plus-minus this season, in 21:33 per game on the ice, is +1.

Marner has a goal in five of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Marner has a point in 10 of 13 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Marner has an assist in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Marner's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Marner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 63.6%.

Marner Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 13 Games 2 17 Points 3 5 Goals 2 12 Assists 1

