On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Morgan Frost going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

Frost is yet to score through six games this season.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Frost has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:41 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 3-2 10/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2 10/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

