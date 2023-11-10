Will Morgan Frost Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 10?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Morgan Frost going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Frost stats and insights
- Frost is yet to score through six games this season.
- In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Frost has no points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Frost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|W 4-2
Flyers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
