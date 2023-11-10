On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Morgan Frost going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

  • Frost is yet to score through six games this season.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Frost has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:41 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 3-2
10/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2
10/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

