The Philadelphia Flyers, Morgan Frost included, will play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Frost available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Morgan Frost vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Frost Season Stats Insights

Frost's plus-minus this season, in 7:12 per game on the ice, is +1.

Frost has yet to score a goal through six games this year.

Frost has not recorded a point through six games this season.

Through six games this year, Frost has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability that Frost goes over his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Frost going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Frost Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 6 Games 3 0 Points 2 0 Goals 2 0 Assists 0

