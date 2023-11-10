Morgan Rielly will be among those on the ice Friday when his Toronto Maple Leafs play the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Arena. Considering a bet on Rielly in the Maple Leafs-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Morgan Rielly vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Maple Leafs vs Flames Game Info

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Rielly has averaged 24:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In two of 13 games this season, Rielly has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of 13 games this season, Rielly has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Rielly has an assist in six of 13 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Rielly's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

Rielly has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 13 Games 1 10 Points 1 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

