Morgan Rielly Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Flames - November 10
Morgan Rielly will be among those on the ice Friday when his Toronto Maple Leafs play the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Arena. Considering a bet on Rielly in the Maple Leafs-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.
Morgan Rielly vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Rielly Season Stats Insights
- In 13 games this season, Rielly has averaged 24:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.
- In two of 13 games this season, Rielly has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- In six of 13 games this season, Rielly has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Rielly has an assist in six of 13 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Rielly's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.
- Rielly has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Rielly Stats vs. the Flames
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|13
|Games
|1
|10
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|1
