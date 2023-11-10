For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nathan Bastian a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Bastian has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

