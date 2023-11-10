Friday's game between the Temple Owls (1-0) and Navy Midshipmen (0-1) going head-to-head at Navy Alumni Hall has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Owls, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Navy vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Navy vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 67, Navy 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Navy vs. Temple

Computer Predicted Spread: Temple (-5.0)

Temple (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 128.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Navy Performance Insights

Navy was 232nd in college basketball in points scored (69.4 per game) and 41st in points allowed (64.9) last year.

On the glass, the Midshipmen were 187th in the nation in rebounds (31.6 per game) last season. They were 43rd in rebounds allowed (28.7 per game).

At 14.8 assists per game last season, Navy was 56th in the nation.

The Midshipmen were 134th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.7 per game) and 35th in 3-point percentage (37.1%) last season.

Navy gave up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 177th and 205th, respectively, in college basketball.

Navy took 63.7% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.3% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 70.3% of Navy's baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.7% were 3-pointers.

Temple Performance Insights

Temple was 224th in the nation last season with 69.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 179th with 70.2 points allowed per game.

With 32.0 boards per game, the Owls ranked 163rd in the nation. They allowed 31.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 185th in college basketball.

Temple ranked 117th in the country with 13.8 dimes per contest.

The Owls committed 13.2 turnovers per game (304th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.8 turnovers per contest (276th-ranked).

The Owls made 8.0 treys per game (104th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 33.0% shooting percentage (240th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last season Temple ceded 6.7 threes per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.6% (169th-ranked) from three-point land.

Temple took 56.4% two-pointers and 43.6% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 66.2% were two-pointers and 33.8% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.