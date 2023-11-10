The Navy Midshipmen (0-1) host the Temple Owls (1-0) at Navy Alumni Hall on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. There is no line set for the game.

Navy vs. Temple Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Navy vs Temple Betting Records & Stats

The Midshipmen were 15-13-0 against the spread last season.

Temple compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last season.

Navy vs. Temple Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Navy 69.4 139 64.9 135.1 134.1 Temple 69.6 139 70.2 135.1 138.2

Additional Navy vs Temple Insights & Trends

Last year, the Midshipmen put up 69.4 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 70.2 the Owls gave up.

Navy had a 9-5 record against the spread and a 12-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

The Owls put up just 4.7 more points per game last year (69.6) than the Midshipmen allowed (64.9).

Temple went 11-11 against the spread and 13-11 overall when it scored more than 64.9 points last season.

Navy vs. Temple Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Navy 15-13-0 18-10-0 Temple 15-14-0 15-14-0

Navy vs. Temple Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Navy Temple 9-6 Home Record 9-7 9-7 Away Record 6-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 9-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

