When the Calgary Flames play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nazem Kadri find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

Kadri has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Kadri averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

